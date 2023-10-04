Yemeni Delegation Visits Development And Employment Fund

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- A delegation from the Yemeni Ministry of Agriculture, in coordination with the Regional Center on Agrarian Reform and Rural Development in the Near East, on Wednesday visited the Development and Employment Fund (DEF) to learn about the development and support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and countering poverty and unemployment in Jordan.Director of the DEF's Training and Empowerment Directorate, Ghada Al-Fayez, in the presence of the DEF's Director General Mansour Al-Wreikat, highlighted the Fund's experience and progress in supporting and developing SMEs.For her part, director of the DEF's main branch, Amal Raqqad, highlighted financial and non-financial services provided by the DEF, which aim to spread the self-reliance culture and establish private income-generating projects in order to develop local communities, and achieve success stories of productive projects.The Yemeni delegation commended the DEF's role in driving development in local communities, especially outside city centers, as well as transferring knowledge and expertise in SMEs sector.