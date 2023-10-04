EU Reach Immigration Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) -- EU ambassadors in Brussels Wednesday agreed on a primary text for Europe's migration policy.According to the Italian AKI agency, the agreement stipulates establishing a system less protective for asylum seekers than the usual procedures in the event of a mass and unprecedented influx of migrants, extending the possibility of migrants being detained at the external borders of the EU for up to 40 weeks.The agreement allows for a faster and simplified examination of asylum applications for a more significant number of arrivals for people coming from countries whose applications have an acceptance rate of less than 75 per cent to be able to return them more easily.