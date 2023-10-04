Jordan Army Chief Of Staff, Norwegian Envoy Talk Cooperation

Amman, October 4 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, and the Norwegian Ambassador to Jordan, Espen Lindback, held talks in Amman on cooperation.Huneiti and Lindback discussed cooperation and coordination to enhance bilateral cooperation and serve the interests of the armed forces of Jordan and Norway.

