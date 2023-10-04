Russia Upholds Voluntary Reduction In Oil Exports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, October 4 (Petra) -- The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia would uphold the voluntary reduction in oil exports at 300,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023, and it would be reviewed next month.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists: "The voluntary reduction decision will be reviewed next month to consider deepening the reduction, in addition to the voluntary reduction announced by Russia last April, which extends until the end of next year."