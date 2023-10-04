GAM Mayor Participates In 3Rd Forum Of Mayors 2023 In Geneva

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) - Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, said the municipality seeks to establish an "integrated and comprehensive" control center to manage its main operations, crises and risks in the capital and link it with all the GAM's operations rooms and partners from the relevant national institutions.Addressing Third Forum of Mayors 2023, held in Geneva, Shawarbeh added that the GAM identified roadmap projects, which focus on alleviating Amman's traffic challenges and building a data platform for the smart city to manage Amman's infrastructure systems.Shawarbeh noted GAM is the first national institution to provide its services electronically by launching 134 e-services, at a rate of 100%, which reduced number of citizens' visits to process transactions from 18 million annually to 270,000.Additionally, Shawarbeh stressed GAM's commitment to implement sustainable development goals to achieve more successes that contribute to improving citizens' lives at all levels.Amman, he noted, is home to more than 4.5 million people, which constitutes more than 42% of the Kingdom's total population, and faces urban challenges, primarily shortage of natural resources and increasing population growth due to migration and repeated waves of refugees that caused pressure on the city's infrastructure.These factors also caused high cost of municipal services, he said, referring also to consequences of climate change impacts, which require efforts to keep pace with rapid growth with plans and programs that enhance life quality to build resilient and sustainable cities.Shawarbeh added that the GAM was keen to contribute to international community's efforts to confront challenges in sustainable urban development fields, and developed and prepared a set of plans to address these hardships and improve life quality by implementing various projects.