Digital Economy Ministry, Leaders International Sign Agreement To Support Local Startups

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.4 (Petra) -Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Leaders International for Economic Development (LI) on Wednesday signed an agreement to launch a new project to support startups and entrepreneurs in Jordan's technology field.The agreement was signed by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmed Hanandeh, and LI Director General, Hamzeh Shamayleh, in the presence of representatives of World Bank and British Embassy in Amman.According to a ministry statement, the project falls within "Youth, Technology and Jobs in Jordan" Project, which aims to improve income opportunities generated by Jordan's digital sector and expand government digital services, with support from World Bank and British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).The agreement is the first move in cooperation with a institution seeking to support and assist 40 Jordanian startups in the technology field, by obtaining opportunities for investment and expansion by networking services with European, U.S. and Saudi markets, in a bid to secure "appropriate" investments with potential clients and partners, the statement said.Speaking during the signing ceremony, Hanandeh stressed importance of entrepreneurship in Jordan and supporting entrepreneurial environment, entrepreneurs and startups owners by implementing a number of ministry-supervised programs and initiatives.This effort, he noted, is in line with Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) goals, and supports startups by networking with investors, investment funds and potential investors, locally, globally or at Arab level, aimed to ensuring startups' expansion and their access to "appropriate" financing for their development.For his part, Shamayleh said startups often face challenges due to limited resources and possibility of obtaining appropriate guidance.He said: "We are working to embark on this journey in partnership with Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, aimed to empower entrepreneurs, startup technology and open doors to international markets, " pledging commitment to promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth in Jordan.