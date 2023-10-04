Amir Sends Written Message To Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Wednesday a written message to HRH Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, pertaining to the close fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, as well as the most prominent regional and international developments.

The message was handed over by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, during his meeting on Wednesday with HRH Saudi Crown Prince at Neom city.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince, His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness for them, and of continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For his part, HRH Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, entrusted HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with His Royal Highness and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar further development, prosperity, and growth.

During the meeting, relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries were reviewed, in addition to regional and international developments, and issues of joint interest. (QNA)