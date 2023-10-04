Wine Growers British Columbia Urges Public To Nominate A Community Hero This Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new campaign launched today by Wine Growers British Columbia urges the public to“Fall for BC Wine” this season, by choosing BC wine at liquor stores and restaurants, and by visiting BC wine country to celebrate the harvest. As part of the campaign - and to thank the community for its support - Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC) is seeking to recognize deserving individuals who went above and beyond during this recent wildfire season, with one lucky community hero set to win an all-expenses paid VIP trip to BC wine country in November.



Relatively young in the world of wine, BC's modern wine industry is one of the province's rising economic stars. As of March 2023, there were 341 licensed grape wine wineries in the province, and BC VQA Wine is the second-best-selling category in BC, with greater than 19 per cent of the market (behind only BC non-VQA wine). In 2019, BC wineries welcomed almost 1.2 million visitors, generating over $600 million in associated revenue for the province. Including both tourism and retail, BC's wineries generally contribute about $3.75 billion annually to the provincial economy.



Recently however, the sector's exciting momentum has been disrupted by a series of challenging climate-related setbacks causing an estimated 54 per cent reduction in 2023 crops, and longer-term damage to 45 per cent of the total planted acreage, with a projected $133 million in direct revenue lost this year alone. This setback was compounded by BC's record-breaking wildfire season again impacting tourism to wine country, and causing many in the winemaking community to be evacuated.



“Winemaking has never been an industry for the faint of heart - resilience is a prerequisite,” said Miles Prodan , President and CEO of WGBC.“However, these setbacks are temporary. We've always been fortunate to have enormous support for the wines of BC from local consumers and, with them behind us, we know the industry will overcome these challenges. We're looking forward to an exciting future for BC wine.”



With“Fall for BC Wine,” WGBC has offered numerous ways to support BC growers and producers through actions such as buying local, planning travel to BC's wine-growing regions, and helping to get the message out on social media f using the #FallForBCWine hashtag.



Supporters can help in a number of ways:



Choose BC wine during the next shopping trip at a favourite wine store

Choose BC wine as a gift for an upcoming occasion

Order a glass or bottle of BC wine while dining out

Visit a BC winery or farm stand

Choose a BC wine region for your next getaway

Nominate a deserving individual impacted by recent wildfires Share that support and spread the word using the #FallForBCWine hashtag

“If people are looking for ways to support local, the best way is to simply buy BC,” says Joanna Schlosser , Co-Owner and CEO Niche Wine Company. "Those purchases not only have a regenerative effect on small, local businesses but the community as a whole."



“FALL FOR BC WINE” NOMINATION CAMPAIGN

Wine Growers British Columbia is inviting BC residents to engage with the“Fall for BC Wine” campaign by nominating a 'Community Hero' who stepped up for their community during BC's 2023 wildfire crisis. Whether a first responder, a community volunteer, or someone who took in those in need, the industry wants to help recognize hometown heroes. One lucky recipient from the pool of nominees will win an all-expenses paid VIP trip for two to BC Wine Country this November.

ABOUT WINE GROWERS BRITISH COLUMBIA | Since 1990, WGBC has played a pivotal role in taking BC's wine industry from a vision to an internationally recognized niche region producing premium wines and providing exceptional wine tourism experiences. WGBC markets the wine and regions of BC; delivers quality trade, media and consumer tastings; and acts as the voice of BC's wine industry by advocating to government on behalf of industry that contributes $3.75 billion in provincial economic growth annually.

WGBC represents all wineries in British Columbia to grow the premium market share for the Wines of British Columbia while driving awareness of our world-class wines and tourism product – as of 2019 drawing 1,191,500 visitors with $783 in tourism and tourism employment-related economic impact on an annual basis. | WineBC

