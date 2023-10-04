Bizcloud Experts Unveils Opensearch Based Logging Solution On AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BizCloud Experts is excited to announce the launch of its latest accelerator "Opensearch based Logging Solution", is now available on the AWS Marketplace.

- Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CSOLEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BizCloud Experts , a leading provider of cloud solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest accelerator product "Opensearch based Logging Solution", is now generally available on the AWS Marketplace . This leading-edge solution advances/accelerates log management solution deployment for businesses by simplifying the process of centralizing logs from various sources, including multiple AWS accounts and regions.BizCloud Logging Solution is designed to streamline log management for enterprises, offering a unified and meticulously organized system for accessing and searching log data. Leveraging the power of OpenSearch infrastructure, this solution empowers businesses to create visualizations on log data, gain valuable insights, and conduct in-depth analyses.Key Features of BizCloud Logging Solution:1. Centralized Log Management: Say goodbye to scattered log data across different environments. BizCloud Logging Solution enables efficient storage, access, and searching of log data, promoting better collaboration among teams.2. Seamless AWS Integration: The solution seamlessly integrates with AWS CloudWatch, allowing logs to be automatically shipped to OpenSearch. This integration also facilitates the creation of real-time dashboards, enhancing monitoring capabilities.3. Scalability: Whether you're a startup or a large enterprise, BizCloud Logging Solution is built on ECS and is fully equipped to auto-scale. This optimization not only reduces costs but also improves the reliability of the solution."Log management is a critical aspect of modern business operations, and our Opensearch based Logging Solution is designed to make it easier, more efficient, and more accessible for businesses of all sizes," said Kiran Kraleti, Director of Innovation at BizCloud Experts. "With our solution, organizations can centralize their log data, gain valuable insights, and improve their operational efficiency."BizCloud Logging Solution is now available on the AWS Marketplace, offering businesses the opportunity to explore the future of log management. To learn more about the solution and its features, visit the AWS Marketplace today.About BizCloud Experts:BizCloud Experts is a leading provider of cloud solutions, specializing in AWS services. With a team of certified experts and a track record of delivering innovative solutions, BizCloud Experts helps businesses harness the power of the cloud to drive growth, efficiency, and agility. For more information, please contact us.

BizCloud Experts

UberTejas LLC dba BizCloud Experts

+19728976572 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn