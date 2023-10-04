Omnic.AI And Maryville Esports Announce Partnership To Leverage AI Powered Insights For Valorant Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Omnic partners with Maryville University Esports

Omnic & Maryville University Esports team up for AI-enhanced gameplay, setting a new collegiate esports standard.

BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking collaboration set to revolutionize the world of collegiate esports, Omnic , a cutting-edge AI platform for gaming, proudly announces its partnership with Maryville University Esports. This strategic alliance aims to enhance the Maryville Valorant team's competitive edge by leveraging Omnic's advanced analytics and performance insights.Omnic's platform provides a wealth of data-driven insights, allowing esports teams to make more informed decisions and optimize their strategies. Through this partnership, Maryville's Valorant team will gain access to Omnic's AI platform, which uses computer vision and deep learning to analyze gameplay, identify patterns, and develop game-changing strategies. These insights will enable the Maryville Valorant team to refine their gameplay, adapt to evolving meta, and develop specific strategies against their opponents.Maryville Esports has been a powerhouse in collegiate esports for years, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in competitive gaming. Their rosters include notable former professional players such as Noah“jcStani” Smith, and Adam“ec1s” Eccles in Valorant and Dante“Danteh” Cruz, a former Overwatch League star. With 7 National Championships and 35 Major Championships across flagship titles such as League of Legends and Overwatch, Maryville Esports consistently raises the bar for collegiate esports. Now, the institution is taking another giant leap forward by joining forces with Omnic, a leader in the AI-driven performance gaming industry."Collaborating with Maryville Esports is a significant milestone for us" said Omnic CEO Shaun Meredith. "We are excited to support Maryville University's talented Valorant team as they pursue another championship on the national stage. Our platform's AI prowess combined with Maryville's talented roster promises an exciting journey ahead."Omnic's advanced AI algorithms can parse through hours of gameplay footage, capturing crucial moments and generating detailed video replays and performance insights. The platform's real-time analysis provides invaluable information on player performance, team dynamics, and opponent strategies. This data will be instrumental in helping Maryville's Valorant team refine their tactics, make data-driven decisions during matches, and ultimately secure more victories."Maryville Esports has always been a leader in collegiate esports, and our commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering," said Maryville Esports Program Director, Dan Clerke. "Our partnership with Omnic is a testament to our dedication to providing our student-athletes with the best resources to succeed in the ever-competitive world of collegiate esports."The partnership with Omnic not only benefits Maryville's esports program but also strengthens the broader esports community. As the teams work together and exchange insights, their shared knowledge will contribute to the continued growth and evolution of Omnic's product, whose freemium version is available to all users globally.This collaboration between Maryville Esports and Omnic serves as a testament to the potential of esports in the educational sphere and underscores the importance of data-driven decision-making in modern competitive gaming.For media inquiries, please contact:Francis ThaiChief Marketing OfficerOmnicEmail:Jordan OusleyDirector of Esports MediaMaryville UniversityEmail:About Omnic:Omnic is an AI platform for gaming designed to help users game smarter. The self-service platform uses computer vision and deep learning techniques to help every-day gamers, pros and content creators replace hours of manual work, anecdotal theory, and intuition with automation and personalized data driven insights. Omnic was founded in 2021 by MIT alumnus and former nuclear engineer Shaun Meredith and former Apple director Chuck Goldman.About Maryville Esports:Maryville Esports is the esports program for Maryville University. Founded in 2015 by Program Director, Dan Clerke, Maryville Esports is one of the most successful and winningest programs in collegiate history with 7 National Championships and 35 Major Championships. They field collegiate teams in League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, and Valorant. In addition to working with the St. Louis Sports Commission to bring high-level esports events to the city, they also partner with the Missouri High School Esports Federation (MOSEF) to help build High School programs and mentor students and teachers to give them a better understanding of the world of

Omnic Press Office

Omnic

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok