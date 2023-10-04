Benchmark Gensuite Announces Partnership With Protex AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Benchmark Gensuite has announced its partnership with Protex AI, a Dublin-based software company helping EHS teams leverage AI technology.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, has announced its partnership with Protex AI, a Dublin-based software company helping EHS teams leverage AI technology.Protex AI utilizes computer vision technology to identify and anticipate potential safety hazards for employees working in manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and ports. Computer vision is a field of AI that trains computers to comprehend visual information from images and videos, enabling them to“see” as humans do. By integrating 24/7 camera surveillance, event logs, and safety reports, it can quickly identify trends of unsafe behaviors to enable the prioritization of corrective measures. Protex AI empowers enterprise EHS teams to make proactive safety decisions that contribute to a safer work environment.Our collaboration is centered around Protex AI's automated safety risks identification capabilities through computer vision AI and facility CCTV cameras. With Benchmark Gensuite offering industry-leading EHS software solutions with best practice workflows and interfaces, combined with Protex AI's expertise and technological inputs, our subscribers can experience accelerated and increased value.“Protex AI is proud to combine forces with Benchmark Gensuite's comprehensive solutions platform,” said Dan Hobbs, Co-Founder and CEO at Protex AI.“Providing proactive and innovative technologies that help provide safer work environments is a common goal. Our new integration will now make it easier for Benchmark clients to gain company-wide visibility to risk and make data-informed safety decisions using computer vision.”Learn more about Benchmark Gensuite by visiting . To learn more about Protex AI, visit .About Benchmark Gensuite®Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform-locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.

Jen Redden

Benchmark Gensuite®



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube