Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Chicago Race For The Cure At Soldier Field

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen® , the world's leading breast cancer organization, is hosting the 2023 Chicago Race for the Cure on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Soldier Field.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the Race for the Cure and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Jaclyn Groves, Executive Director, Chicago Susan G. Komen."Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease can enjoy a light breakfast and visit other survivors in Hope Village. The Race site and activities open at 7:00 AM. The Opening Ceremony starts at 8:30 AM with the Parade of Hope taking place shortly after. Race participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.