Pvolve Franchisees Bring First Studio Location To Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, science-led method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment, will open its first studio in Nashville on October 7. Located at 818 Division St. in the Gulch, the newly minted location is Pvolve's sixth franchise location and builds on the company's strong pipeline of 25-plus franchise locations in development. The new studio in Nashville allows for a premium way to experience Pvolve's signature, low-impact method with highly credentialed trainers.



Pvolve Nashville is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Cynthia and Ben Hannah. The Hannahs fell in love with central Tennessee and its rapidly growing communities, ultimately deciding it was the perfect place to begin their entrepreneurial endeavors. When the couple decided to embark on the journey to open their own business, their eyes were set on investing in Pvolve. Cynthia has been a member of Pvolve since 2015 and immediately fell in love with the brand and its one-of-a-kind workout method. The Hannahs' daughter, Haley, will serve as the assistant manager of the new location, making it a true family-owned and operated business. The family aims to make Pvolve a role model small business and increase awareness of Pvolve's innovative functional fitness method throughout the diverse community.



"We are excited to bring Pvolve's holistic fitness method to the Nashville community," said Cynthia. "We offer an innovative and science-led training model that is good for people of all ages and fitness levels. Our studio is sure to invigorate the wellness routines of all our members and bring new meaning to what great fitness looks and feels like."



Pvolve Nashville offers membership options that fit a variety of fitness needs, schedules, and spending levels. The three tiers of membership include Unlimited, Starter, and Flex. Those who sign up for a founding membership prior to the grand opening event on Nov. 4 will lock in a lifetime discounted rate. Founding members receive additional benefits such as: access to on-demand and live virtual classes at Pvolve and on the Pvolve app, 2-week booking period, 10% off on equipment and apparel purchases, and more. Additional membership information can be found at: .



"The opening of our Nashville studio is a tremendous moment for our brand," said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "We know there is strong demand for our signature Pvolve Method within the community and are thrilled to provide an in-person experience."



To learn more about the

Pvolve fitness studio in Nashville, please visit: , or call (615) 931-4330.



About Pvolve

Pvolve LLC, or Personal Evolution, is an innovative fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen, and restore the body while enhancing mobility and stability. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. Pvolve's Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of highly credentialed doctors, trainers, and experts to offer safe and effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member in 2021. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced via a streaming membership that offers live and on-demand classes on Pvolve and on the Pvolve App, and via one of six physical studio locations available in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Carlsbad, with more than 25 franchises in development. For more information, please visit , and @pvolve on Instagram.

