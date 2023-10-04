New Framework Helps Public Health Leaders Navigate Suicide, Mental Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Framework guides public health leaders in their work to promote well-being and reduce suicide

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), and Mental Health America (MHA) today released a framework for public health leaders with effective strategies to improve mental health and prevent suicide for all people, in every community in the settings where they live, learn, work, and play.

Suicide is a leading cause of death and was responsible for over 48,000 deaths in 2021, according to the CDC . Rates of suicide increased by over 35%

between 2000 and 2021, with the number of people who have contemplated or attempted suicide also increasing. Mental health concerns

have also risen in recent years, with 44% of high school students

reporting that they felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, and half of adults ages 18-24 reporting anxiety and depression symptoms in 2023.

Addressing mental health concerns and suicide prevention through a public health approach can prevent other negative outcomes , including chronic diseases, substance use, violence, and adverse childhood experiences. This framework is a step toward a more collective vision in which cross-sector partners are working together to build communities where all people can thrive.

"This new framework underscores the role public health agencies have with their partners in preventing suicide and improving mental well-being across the country," says ASTHO CEO Michael Fraser, PhD. "Mental health is health. The framework

will help public health leaders better communicate about community-wide efforts to promote well-being and prevent suicide, and ultimately, improve the health of everyone in their jurisdictions."

"CDC's mission is to protect people and save lives, and this includes addressing this country's mental health and substance use disorder crisis," said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen. "CDC brings data, evidence and best practices to solving these crises, collaborating with our partners in reducing suicides and overdoses by focusing on prevention and community supports."



The framework is rooted in the values of social and institutional equity, research-informed actions, community-led solutions, and multi-sector partnerships. Using feedback from focus groups and input from partners, ASTHO, CDC, MHA and CLASP have defined the role of public health across two categories: 1) promoting mental well-being by improving the essential conditions for health and 2) enhancing access to the supports and opportunities that provide care while reducing harm and isolation.

Leaders across many sectors, including community-based organizations, schools, medical and treatment providers, employment settings, and faith communities, should work in partnership to implement these strategies.

The collective vision for the framework is that each community creates an environment for all people to find meaning, purpose, connection, and hope.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, emphasized the importance of recognizing that mental health is health and that public health be a contributor in mental health promotion and suicide prevention at a Kennedy Forum event on Oct. 3. Learn more

about the framework here.

If you or a loved one are experiencing mental health related distress, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Available 24 hours. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.

