NADP Condemns Deceptive Digital Marketing Tactics

“No legitimate business, and particularly not a state-regulated dental plan, would knowingly deep-fake a celebrity to sell its products,” said NADP Executive Director Mike Adelberg.“I hope this incident will be fully investigated and the guilty party is identified.”

The mission of NADP and its member plans is to improve consumer access to affordable, quality dental care through advocacy, research, and the promotion of dental benefits. To advance its mission, NADP highlights the importance of oral health and how it contributes to overall health. The association website, NADP, provides basic information about dental plans and care to assist consumers and employers in effectively selecting and using dental benefits.

“NADP will continue to promote the value of dental benefits and how coverage helps millions of Americans achieve good oral and overall health,” said Adelberg.

About NADP

