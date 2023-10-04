8-Year-Old Dubai Girl Wows Crowds With Daring Circus Stunt In Germany

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:36 PM

Leonie Kubik, a German expat born and raised in Dubai, recently earned accolades from the esteemed jury of the international circus festival in Hueckelhoven, Germany, where she showcased her exceptional talent through a mesmerising aerial silk performance.

At just 8 years old, Leonie was the youngest participant at this year's festival, fearlessly captivating over 500 spectators under the circus tent.

Her daring act even included a blindfolded routine in the second half. When asked about her experience, Leonie shared: "Once you are up there, you don't need to see anymore; you just feel the fabric, your body, and the music.”

The festival (Zirkusfestival Hückelhoven), dedicated to nurturing young talent, provides schoolchildren with a unique platform to display their skills live in front of an audience and be evaluated by expert judges.

Held last week, the three-day festival was initiated and is still organised by schoolteacher Bianca Schiff, who, in 1999, introduced circus acts to engage her students in a more interactive way. The enthusiastic response from the children and their parents breathed life into the circus concept, gradually evolving it into a highly professional international circus festival exclusively for schoolchildren, which takes place every two years.

This year, participants hailed not only from Germany but also from diverse corners of the world, including Sweden, Finland, Poland, Kazakhstan, and the UAE.

Circus performance remains a relatively niche sport in the UAE, but Leonie has been honing her skills for the past two years at the Sharm Circus School. Established in 2011 by Erika Possetto, an Italian former gymnast and professional aerialist, this circus school specialises in aerial arts, acrobatic gymnastics, twirling, and flow arts (including fire dance). Erika's passion for the enchanting world of entertainment inspired her to open the school, where she imparts her extensive knowledge of various circus disciplines to both children and adults.

The UAE is gradually nurturing its own talent pool of performers, contributing to the flourishing world of circus arts in the region. In September 2019, the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) was established to address the growing domain in the UAE and the Mena region for formal quality education and professional training in the performing arts. This initiative aims to enrich the cultural and artistic experiences of talented and inspiring students.

