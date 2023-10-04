Dubai: Bus Service Returns To Popular Attraction In Emirate

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 4:18 PM

With the reopening of Dubai Miracle Garden last week, bus Route 105 – servicing commuters between Mall of the Emirates Bus Station and Miracle Garden – has also resumed operations.

The public bus service runs from Sunday to Thursday at an interval of 30 minutes, and 20 minutes on Friday and Saturday. The commuter must have a nol card and the fare is still Dh5 one way. Travel time is around 30 minutes.

Located in Dubailand, Dubai Miracle Garden reopens every year as the weather begins to cool down. With over 150 million flowers in full bloom, the 72,000 square garden oasis is dubbed as one of the“region's most picturesque, sweet-scented destinations” from the time it first opened on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2013.

Dubai Miracle Garden is known for its breathtaking seasonal displays, featuring meticulously arranged floral landscapes and intricate designs. It has received 3 Guinness World Records, including largest vertical garden in 2013, largest flower arrangement/structure forming the shape of an Airbus A380 in 2016, and tallest topiary structure (supported) forming a shape of Mickey Mouse in 2018.

The family destination is open daily from 9am until 9pm from Monday to Friday; and from 9am until 11pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday) and public holidays.

Admission tickets are priced at Dh95 for adults (over 12 years old) and Dh80 for children aged between 3 and 12 years old. Children below the age of three and people of determination can access the park for free.

