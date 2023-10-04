Delray Beach Open Partners With Be Like Brit Foundation For “Serve It Forward: A Taste Of What's To Come”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Open ( ) and Be Like Brit Foundation , both Delray Beach-based entities, have partnered to present“Serve it Forward: A Taste of What's to Come,” an official event of the October-long Do Good Delray series, created by the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce. Be Like Brit was created to honor 19-year-old Lynn University student Britney Gengel, who died in 2010 during a service trip in Haiti as the result of an earthquake.The organization is now raising the next generation of leaders in Haiti through education, community outreach and individualized support.Attendees will enjoy tastings of specialty drinks & bites from local vendors, live entertainment and a“taste” of what's to come in Delray Beach.WHEN: Thursday, October 5, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.WHERE: Hagerty Garage and Social, 777 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445COST: $20 per personDETAILS: Be Like Brit Foundation and Delray Beach Open have Partnered with Purpose for an evening of fun at "Serve it Forward, A Taste of What's to Come" - A Do Good Delray Event.Sponsors include Dano's Tequila, Redwood Empire Whiskey, Merline's and Sweetie Pie Palm Beach.Do Good Delray (Partner with Purpose) is the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce's 3rd annual partnership initiative! With a desire to see increased collaboration between our profit and nonprofit members, we have created a month of opportunities aimed at growing both friends & funds in a fun, creative way.For more information, click here.About Be Like Brit FoundationBritney“Brit” Gengel was a beautiful, fearless and compassionate 19 year old when she traveled to Haiti with Lynn University for a service trip. Upon her arrival, Britney was overwhelmed by the devastating poverty and need visible everywhere. So moved in fact that she sent this text to her mom while volunteering there,“They love us so much and everyone is so happy. They love what they have and work so hard to get nowhere, yet they are so appreciative. I want to move here and start and orphanage myself.” Shortly after sending that text, a catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing an estimated 300,000 people, including Britney. In her loving memory, The Be Like Brit Foundation was started. Over the course of two years, a 19,000 square foot earthquake-proof, non-adoptive orphanage was built in Grand Goave, Haiti -the town where Brit was supposed to travel to the day after the earthquake. In the shape of the letter“B” to honor Britney's last wish. Be Like Brit is now raising the next generation of leaders in Haiti through education, community outreach and individualized support.About Do Good DelrayDo Good Delray (Partner with Purpose) is Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce's new annual partnership initiative. With a desire to see increased collaboration between their profit and nonprofit members, GDBCC has created a month of opportunities aimed at growing both friends & funds in a fun, creative way. The goal is to bring like-minded people together to raise awareness, engagement and increased funding for the nonprofit's philanthropic efforts all resulting in a new alliance. An Art Showcase is the first of 14 Do Good Delray events this October. Check out the full calendar at delraybeach/dogooddelray. #DoGoodDelray #PartnerWithPurposeAbout The Delray Beach Open: The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 9-18, 2024 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour's first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour team-event is in its 15th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida's annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA's "Best Tennis Town'' Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an "ATP Award of Excellence." For more information please visit .

