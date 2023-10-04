Dr. Phone Fix Named 10Th Fastest Growing Company In Canada In The Globe And Mail's 5Th Annual Rankings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Canada's top business publication places Dr. Phone Fix among Top 10 Growth Companies in Canada

- Founder & CEO Piyush SawhneyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Globe and Mail has ranked Dr. Phone Fix, the largest privately owned cell phone repair company in Canada, as the 10th Fastest Growing Company among 425 companies in Canada and #3 in Western Canada in their 5th Annual Rankings of Canada's Top Growth Companies for 2023.The Globe and Mail released its rankings of 425 Companies on its website and feature them along with editorial coverage in the October issue of Report on Business magazine . The rankings are based on a three-year revenue growth rate.Dr. Phone Fix founder and CEO Piyush Sawhney says,“To be ranked #10 out of 425 of Canada's top growing companies is an amazing honour. We feel truly grateful for the Globe's recognition of our explosive growth. Our success is rooted in our passion for remarkable customer service. Cell phones are a scientific marvel which play an integral role in our daily lives, and we are pleased to provide the best service and price to Canadians across the country.”Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In total 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.”Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business,” says Dawn Calleja Editor of Report on Business magazine.“This year's rankings serve as an inspiration for future business owners.”“This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of the Globe and Mail.“The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”About Globe and MailThe Globe and Mail is Canada foremost media company leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalist since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs. The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does the Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.Woodbridge also owns Thomson Reuters.About Dr. Phone FixDr. Phone Fix is a multiple award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's multi-million-dollar cell phone and electronics repair industry. Founded in 2019 in Edmonton, it's Canada's largest privately owned company in the sector and the second largest seller of certified pre-owned phones. It's been opening a new store every three weeks and now has 34 locations in 20 cities across four provinces with plans for 166 more. Dr. Phone Fix is a nominee, finalist or winner of 55 awards. We offer genuine Apple parts sourced from Apple, we are a Samsung Authorized Service Partner, a partner with customer loyalty program AIRMILES®, and non-profit battery recycler, Call2Recycle.

