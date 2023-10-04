Automotive Wireless Charger Market Size To Surpass US$ 9.5 Billion By 2032, At 21.9% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global automotive wireless charger market is worth US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 21.9% to reach US$ 9.5 billion by the end of 2032. In 2021, luxury passenger vehicles held 46.6% of the global market.

The automotive wireless charger market is a rapidly evolving segment within the automotive industry, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) and mobile devices. This comprehensive overview delves into the significance of automotive wireless chargers, their diverse applications, and their pivotal role in the automotive sector.

Automotive Wireless Charger Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the automotive wireless charger market are influenced by a myriad of factors, including the proliferation of electric vehicles, advancements in wireless charging technology, and the growing consumer expectation of seamless connectivity and convenience. Wireless chargers in automobiles enable users to charge their smartphones, tablets, and other devices effortlessly, while also facilitating wireless charging for EVs.

One of the primary drivers behind the market's growth is the global shift towards electric mobility. As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to surge, the demand for efficient and user-friendly charging solutions, such as automotive wireless chargers, is witnessing unprecedented growth. Additionally, technological innovations in wireless charging, like resonant inductive coupling and fast charging capabilities, are shaping market dynamics.

Automotive Wireless Charger Market Opportunities

The automotive wireless charger market presents a wealth of opportunities for both established automotive manufacturers and emerging players in the electrified mobility sector. As electric vehicles become increasingly mainstream, the need for integrated wireless charging systems will continue to grow, presenting a significant opportunity for market participants.

Furthermore, advancements in wireless charging technologies, such as bidirectional charging capabilities and smart charging management systems, offer avenues for innovation and product development. Manufacturers can capitalize on these opportunities to cater to the evolving needs of consumers and electric vehicle owners, providing enhanced convenience and efficiency.

The automotive wireless charger market in the United States is currently valued at approximately US$ 374 million and is poised for substantial growth with a projected CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The United States stands at the forefront of the market due to substantial investments in the automotive industry.

In 2020, the United States boasted an extensive road network covering around 6.6 million kilometers. The automotive aftermarket is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the increasing adoption of consumer electronics. Coupled with technological advancements and the robust growth of the automotive sector, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion by 2032.

Manufacturers are placing considerable emphasis on equipping vehicles with the latest features to enhance driver convenience and efficiency. With the automotive sector experiencing rapid growth and a multitude of market players operating within the country, the United States is poised to offer substantial potential for automotive wireless charger sales in the years ahead.

Automotive Wireless Charger Market Demand

The automotive industry, one of the largest manufacturing sectors globally, produced approximately 78 million vehicle units in 2020. To attract consumers and embrace the future, manufacturers and automakers are integrating high-end technology devices into their offerings. Wireless charging has emerged as a popular trend, offering a convenient solution with fewer cords. Automotive wireless chargers, featuring electronic mats, enable device charging without hassle. This technology brings various benefits, allowing drivers to charge their devices anytime, anywhere, and automatically shutting off when fully charged, enhancing efficiency and reducing device heating. The market for automotive wireless chargers is poised for substantial 7.2X growth in the forecast period.

The automotive industry's expansion, driven by electric vehicle adoption and sustainability initiatives, is a significant contributor to economic growth. OEM technologies and increased automobile sales further stimulate this growth. Additionally, infrastructure development and improved road conditions, coupled with the rapid expansion of global auto manufacturers and urbanization, are propelling the automotive industry's success. Despite challenges like semiconductor shortages and shipping disruptions stemming from the pandemic, the automotive sector continues to flourish.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of global automotive wireless chargers, manufacturers are prioritizing technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge. Key players are dedicated to enhancing wireless charging technologies to offer added benefits to end-users.

This market is frequently marked by the introduction of new products, partnerships, and expansions in manufacturing capabilities.

For instance, in January 2022, ROHM Co Ltd unveiled an automotive wireless charging solution integrated with NFC communication. This innovative solution incorporates features like Foreign Object Detection (FOD) to identify metallic objects and leverages NFC for device authentication, enabling enhanced infotainment operations.

The automotive wireless charger market is a pivotal segment within the automotive industry, offering innovative charging solutions for both electric vehicles and mobile devices. As electric mobility gains momentum, the demand for integrated wireless charging systems is poised for substantial growth. The dynamics of supply and demand, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, position automotive wireless chargers as an integral component of the modern automotive ecosystem, providing enhanced convenience and connectivity for consumers and electric vehicle owners alike.

