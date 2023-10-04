Watch: Pakistan Cricketers' Reaction When Asked To Pick Between Hyderabadi And Karachi Biryani

As per Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, Hyderabadi biryani deserves a 20 out of 10 rating. Rauf said that he tried it for the first time and it was good.

After Pakistan's warm-up game against Australia on Tuesday, popular Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, who hails from the city, asked Shadab Khan about his experience of eating Hyderabadi biryani and the Pakistan all-rounder came up with a funny reply. "We are eating it daily, and perhaps that is why we are getting a bit slow ," Shadab laughed.

Shadab Khan, who was leading Pakistan during the second warm-up fixture against Australia, was obviously referring to his side's sloppy fielding in the game. Pakistan had to concede a 14-run defeat in that match. Batting first, the Aussies put up a mammoth total of 351 in the fixture.

During the run chase, Babar Azam pulled off a fine knock of 90 off 59 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed supported the Pakistan skipper by scoring 85-ball 83. Despite Babar and Iftikhar's solid batting, Pakistan fell short of the target by 14 runs.

In their first warm-up match, Pakistan conceded a defeat at the hands of New Zealand by five wickets. Babar Azam's men will kick off their World Cup 2023 journey against the Netherlands, in Hyderabad, on October 6.

