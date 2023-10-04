Victoria Opens Up About Husband David Beckham's Alleged Affair In New Documentary

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:08 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:12 PM

In a deeply personal revelation, Victoria Beckham has opened up about the emotional challenges she faced in her marriage with legendary footballer David Beckham.

In their Netflix documentary, which was released today, Victoria made several revelations including the alleged infidelity by David Beckham. The four-part limited series, directed by Fisher Stevens, features several interviews from people in the football star's life.

Rumours were rife about David Beckham's alleged affair during his tenure with Real Madrid in 2003. In the documentary, Victoria confessed that those months were the“hardest period” of their marriage.

Recalling the time, Victoria Beckham said that it“was the most unhappy I have ever been in [her] entire life.” This was when David Beckham moved to play for Real Madrid in Spain, and the fashion designer was back in the UK with their sons. It is said that although Victoria Beckham initially resented the ex-England footballer following online allegations, she chose to stand by her husband's side. She eventually made the decision to move to Spain along with their kids to support him.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us, here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm being completely honest,” she explained.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other, but when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was an absolute circus - and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you're in it,” Victoria Beckham added.

Although no details about David Beckham's alleged affair have been given in the documentary, Rebecca Loos and Malaysian-born model Sarah Marbeck had previously claimed to have been involved with the Inter Miami owner. Rebecca was the footballer's personal assistant.

In the Netflix series, David Beckham, the legendary Manchester United midfielder, also opened up about the profound impact these allegations had on him and his family. He revealed that it was the first time he and Victoria were under too much pressure. "I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning,” he said.

Despite the lows in their journey, the two overcame it. A year after Victoria Beckham moved to Spain, the couple welcomed their third son, Cruz. Later in 2011, the two welcomed their daughter Harper. Victoria and David have been married for 24 years. They are parents to three sons - Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham – and a daughter, Harper.

