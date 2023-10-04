Qatar Health Ministry Clarifies HMC, PHCC Medical Treatment Fees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Public Health in their effort to elevate health care services and alleviate the pressure on governmental health facilities confirmed the implementation of the fees and charges for medical treatment services at the Primary Health Care Corporation and Hamad Medical Corporation, in accordance with the decisions of Her Excellency the Minister of Public Health No. (28) and (29) of 2023, will be carried out in phases.

The Ministry clarified that the new fees will be applied in the current first phase to the state's visitors, while it will not apply to residents of the state until they are covered by the mandatory health insurance system according to its phases of implementation.

HMC, PHCC medical treatment fees published in Qatar Official Gazette

Read Also

It added that the provision of health care services for citizens and other exempted categories in governmental health institutions will continue to be free of charge in accordance with the applicable laws and decisions.

The Ministry, in its statement, added that the fees and charges for medical treatment services at the Primary Health Care Corporation and Hamad Medical Corporation were determined based on the cost of services in both the corporations.

The health insurance system was applied to the state's visitors since last February, where the health insurance document for visitors covers emergencies and accidents, with other available insurance packages through which the visitor can obtain additional insurance coverage.

Furthermore, visitors with an international insurance document can benefit from insurance coverage in Qatar, provided they meet the acceptance criteria set by the Ministry of Public Health, most notably that it covers the visitor's entire stay in the country.