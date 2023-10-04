Data Reveals Canada Is Home To The Sixth Most Crypto Enthusiasts Worldwide

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Research has revealed the countries showing the highest interest levels in cryptocurrencies.

The study by Marketplace Fairness analyzed the volume of searches relating to ten cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency exchanges, and blockchain platforms, to establish the countries where cryptocurrency enthusiasm is highest worldwide.

Canada came in sixth in the study. The number of monthly searches for the analyzed terms in the country came in at over 1.3 million. This equates to a search volume as high as 3,372 per 100,00 residents each month.

Slovenia is the country with the most intense interest in cryptocurrencies. Here, the two most popular cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum, were subject to a combined monthly search volume of over 118,000. With the total of the analyzed search terms coming to over 131,000 monthly searches, and compared against the country's population of around 2.1 million, it reveals that Slovenians searched at a rate of 6,195 per 100,000 residents - the highest of all the countries that were measured.

Ireland comes in as the second most crypto-obsessed country, notably with bitcoin alone being the subject of a monthly search volume close to 150,000. With the country's population of five million considered, the Irish searched the analyzed terms over 210,000 times monthly, at a rate of 4,193 per 100,000.

In third the United States boasts the largest sheer number of searches for these cryptos. Bitcoin received an average monthly search volume of almost 10 million while ethereum received close to 1.2 million monthly searches. The enormous grand total of searches in the US reached 12,734,750 which equates to 3,715 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Estonia is the fourth most crypto-keen country with bitcoin receiving a search volume exceeding 36,000 monthly. This contributed to a total search volume of approximately 48,000 which comes in as 3,626 per 100,000 Estonians.

In fifth and sixth respectively, Bermuda and Canada have very similar average per 100,000 search volumes of 3,402, and 3,373. In both of these countries, as with most, the two largest search volumes were for bitcoin and ethereum.

Australia shows the seventh highest interest level with searches for bitcoin exceeding 610,000 monthly, and those for ethereum nearing 100,000. The total average monthly searches for the analyzed cryptocurrencies, exchanges, and blockchain platforms came in at 882,500, or 3,331 per 100,000 residents.

The United Kingdom expressed the eighth-highest interest in crypto with its average search volume for the analyzed terms coming in at a huge 2,211,380. While this is the second largest sheer figure, per 100,000 residents, the UK searched at a monthly rate of 3,277.

Finland and Luxembourg make the final two top ten spots. Total monthly searches in these countries came to 2,994, and 2,981 per 100,000, respectively.

