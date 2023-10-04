Airberry's 'Smart Clothing Care Device' Takes Hong Kong By Storm: Available Now

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 4 October 2023 - airberry, Korea's premium small home appliance brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its official online store in Hong Kong this October. In celebration, a 'Hong Kong Special Launch Promotion' is available until the end of next month on airberry's official Hong Kong online store at [ ].





airberry Smart Clothing Care Device Up to 63% off Sale at official online store



airberry stands as Korea's premium home lifestyle brand, renowned for its innovative spatial solutions that elevate the essence of home living. With its signature matte white design, airberry's small home appliances have become a favorite among those with a penchant for interior aesthetics. Since 2021, airberry has transcended the realm of standard compact appliances, augmenting its product line with clothing care devices, dehumidifiers, and air purifiers that elevate one's living standards. The recent honor of receiving the '2022 South Korea's No.1 Appliance Award' in the smart garment care category is a testament to airberry's unwavering commitment to excellence. The 'South Korea's No.1 Award' recognizes businesses and brands actively contributing to economic growth through industry convergence, cutting-edge technology, and innovative solutions that serve the nation and humanity's future advancement.



airberry's flagship product, the 'Smart Clothing Care Device,' has taken the market by storm with over 500,000 units sold. This revolutionary device, priced affordably, effortlessly transforms your wardrobe into a garment care hub with a simple hang. Its compact size, roughly equivalent to an adult's fist, exemplifies space efficiency. The eye-catching matte white finish, complemented by a leather strap, adds a touch of simplistic charm. Available in both dehumidifying and fragrant versions, it offers a quadruple effect-scenting, deodorizing, sterilizing, and dehumidifying. Additionally, the 'Smart Room Dryer' maintains optimal temperature and humidity in nuanced spaces like bathrooms and balconies, making it a popular choice among users.



Learn more via the Video:



A representative from airberry expressed, "We are ceaselessly developing new appliances that bestow fresh significance to the concept of 'home,' ensuring everyone can experience the leisurely life and pleasant spaces they dream of." They further emphasized, "With our official online store launch in Hong Kong and Singapore as a strategic precursor, we plan to expand the Asian market meticulously. We intend to broaden our horizons and expand into more expansiveglobal markets by solidifying our brand recognition centered around Asia."



