Lumière Festival Celebrates Its 10Th Anniversary This November

Lumière is a free and accessible five-day festival enlivening downtown Vancouver with light, art and performances.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Lumière Festival is returning to downtown Vancouver November 2 to 6, 2023, to brighten the city during the season of darkness with a series of illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances and interactive workshops.This year, Lumière Festival will showcase a variety of artists and their works of art, including international artists from France, Poland and the United States. The interactive, light-based pieces will be displayed in more than 10 locations across downtown Vancouver, the West End, Yaletown, and Gastown neighbourhoods, including:Jim Deva Plaza1800 Davie Plaza / Morton ParkWest End Community CentreRobson and Carderošxwƛə̓ nəqXwtl'e7énḵ SquareVancouver Art Gallery South PlazaLot 19Bentall CentreHelmcken PlazaBill Curtis SquareMaple Tree SquareTo kick off the Lumière Festival, an open-air spectacle at šxwƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery, North Plaza) is planned for the evening of Thursday, November 2, 2023, and will feature dynamic performances from Ember Arts, Elektric Collective and more.“The 10th anniversary of Lumière represents a decade of artistic expression, community engagement, and the joy of experiencing our city in a new light,” explains Deb Beaudreau, curator of the 10th Annual Lumière Festival.“I am honoured to be part of the journey this year, and can't wait for everyone to see the incredible works of art and performances we have in store this November.”Lumière is a free, accessible and uplifting festival that brings people together to explore the city and be inspired. Join us this November and celebrate 10 years of light, art and community.For more information of the Lumière Festival, please visit .-30-About Lumière FestivalEstablished in 2014 as a non-profit society, the Lumière Festival Vancouver Society was created to redefine winter as a season of inspiration and coming together through light, art, music, and dance. Now in its 10th year, it is Lumière's hope to create enriching arts and cultural experiences within public space that foster important community connections and engage diverse audiences.Instagram: @Lumièreyvr | Facebook: Lumièreyvr | TikTok: @Lumièreyvr | Twitter: @Lumièreyvr |

