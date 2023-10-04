Trust Reinforced: Positon AI Successfully Attains SOC 2 Type 2 Certifying Data Protection And Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Positon AI SOC 2 Type 2

Positon AI Soc 2 Type 2 certification in the early stage of product release is clear demonstration of their commitment to security and privacy

- Zaheer, Ali - COO at Positon AIMENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Positon AI, a pioneer in AI-powered SaaS solutions, recently announced its achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 certification compliance, reinforcing its commitment to industry-leading security and data protection standards.Achieving SOC 2 certification (Service Organization Control 2) attests to Positon AI's robust controls in maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its clients' M&A and investment data. Meanwhile, compliance ensures Positon AI's commitment to the highest standards of data protection, a critical aspect for investment and partnerships in the health-tech sector."We are elated to receive these distinguished certifications," shared Zaheer Ali, Positon AI's COO. "In the intricate realm of M&A and VC investments, the confidentiality and security of data are sacrosanct. These certifications are a testament to our steadfast promise to provide unmatched data protection."Positon AI's proprietary platform seamlessly integrates AI to automate and streamline the entire M&A workflow. With intuitive design and automation at its core, it revolutionizes how VCs and startups approach search, evaluation, collaboration, and innovation in the deal-making process.The acquisition of the SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone for Positon AI, bolstering its reputation and trust among its global user base. The meticulous audit process highlighted Positon AI's unwavering dedication to security and regulatory adherence. The company remains laser-focused on continually refining its security protocols, aiming to always stay ahead of industry standards.About Positon AIA subscription-based SaaS platform that is AI-powered delivering M&A capability as a service. They essentially automate the M&A workflow for practitioners in this space, supporting corporate development teams, work stream leads across both buyer and seller to execute deals, in an efficient and programmatic way, at scale. From an intelligent due diligence flow to deal pipeline and performance management to automated reporting and secure governance structure, they can be thought of as the“Salesforce" for acquirers and investors.To discover more about Positon AI and its transformational offerings, please visit

Zaheer Alie

Positon Inc

+1 6506001924

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Positon AI - M&A Capability as a Service