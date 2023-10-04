Ryan Boylston, Candidate For Delray Beach Mayor, Raises Over $100,000 For Election Bid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ryan Bolston, Candidate for Delray Beach Mayor

- Ryan Bolston, Candidate for Delray Beach MayorDELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a resounding demonstration of grassroots enthusiasm and community support, Ryan Boylston, the leading candidate for Mayor of Delray Beach, is proud to announce that his campaign has successfully raised over $100,000 in contributions. These donations, received from supporters ranging from $5 to $1,000, highlight the diversity and breadth of support for Boylston's campaign and his vision for Delray Beach's future.Boylston is the top fundraiser for the upcoming city elections and has secured over 250 local endorsements from community organizations, neighborhood leaders and local advocates.Boylston expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the early support, "I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all of the supporters who have contributed to this campaign with their time, endorsement and financial resources. The investment and support today give us the foundation needed to run a successful campaign. I am all in for Delray Beach and am thankful to have hundreds of local residents and leaders as part of my team. Together, we are fighting for a brighter and more prosperous Delray Beach future."The wide range of contributions underscores the diverse nature of Ryan Boylston's campaign. Supporters from all walks of life are rallying his candidacy, recognizing his dedication to addressing the pressing issues facing Delray Beach and his commitment to fostering a stronger, more unified community. Boylston's vision for the city is focused on managing Delray Beach's success, including improving public safety, revitalizing neighborhoods, identifying solutions to the city's traffic challenges, and driving economic growth through collaborative efforts and practical solutions.Ryan Boylston is a second-generation Floridian, born in Pompano Beach, with deep roots in the community. As the first member of his family to graduate from college, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the College of Business Administration at the University of Central Florida, with a minor in Mass Communications from the Nicholson School of Communications.Ryan moved to Delray Beach after college with his then fiancé, Cassidee. Since 2005, Ryan and his wife, Cassidee, have grown their family with the addition of their three children Preston, Elliott, and Madelyn.Professionally, Ryan Boylston is the Founder and CEO of 2TON, A Creative Agency that employs 26 full-time employees. Under his visionary leadership, his team of highly skilled design professionals has propelled clients to achieve heightened awareness and visibility through dynamic and creative marketing strategies.Elected to the City Commission in 2018, Boylston has fought to protect Delray Beach's historic character and charm. A leader when it comes to managing growth compared to other coastal cities throughout our state - Delray Beach continues to limit height and density while creating a space for businesses and entrepreneurs to succeed. He was re-elected in 2021 for a second term as City Commissioner.Ryan's dedication to leadership is demonstrated by serving as Delray Beach City Commissioner; Delray Beach CRA Board Member; South Central Regional Wastewater Treatment and Disposal Board Member; Past State Affordable Housing Advisory Board Representative; Past Chairman, Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA); Palm Beach Tech; Board Member, Allstar Smiles Foundation; and Past Member, Delray Beach Education Board; and Past Chairman, Board of Directors, Plumosa School of the Arts Foundation.

Jonathan Cooper

Ryan Bolston Campaign

email us here