UAE President Receives Credentials Of Qatar Ambassador

Abu Dhabi: HH President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan received on Wednesday the credentials of HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the United Arab Emirates.



HE the Ambassador conveyed HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HH President of the United Arab Emirates, and further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates.



For his part, HH President of the United Arab Emirates entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.