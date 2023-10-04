Qatar Airways Expands Presence In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced its plan to expand network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the launch of services of two new gateways: Al Ula, Tabuk and the reopening of Yanbu.

Effective October 29, 2023, Qatar Airways will commence operations to AlUla, followed by Yanbu on December 6, 2023, and Tabuk on December 14, 2023. These new routes will offer passengers even more options to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural wonders of Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar Al Baker, said: "We are thrilled to introduce Al Ula, Yanbu, and Tabuk as our newest destinations in Saudi Arabia. These cities offer a wealth of cultural, historical, and natural experiences, and we are proud to connect travellers from around the world to these remarkable places."

Al Ula, known for its breath-taking landscapes and historical treasures, will be serviced with two weekly flights. Travelers can look forward to experiencing this UNESCO World Heritage Site's wonders, including the ancient rock formations and archaeological marvels.

Yanbu, a vibrant port city, will be connected with three weekly flights. With its beautiful beaches and diverse marine life, Yanbu is the perfect destination for those seeking sun, sea and adventure.

Tabuk, nestled amidst stunning mountains and valleys, will see Qatar Airways operate three weekly flights. Travelers to Tabuk will have the opportunity to explore its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Qatar Airways now operates to nine cities in Saudi Arabia, operating more than 125 flights weekly. These cities include AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu, providing travellers with a comprehensive network to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of this dynamic country.

Passengers in Saudi Arabia traveling from these exciting new gateways will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 160 destinations worldwide, including the China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and the United States.

Qatar Airways' new routes to AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk are expected to facilitate business and leisure travel, further strengthening economic ties and cultural exchanges between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Tickets for flights to AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk are now available for booking through the Qatar Airways website, mobile app, and travel agencies.

Flight schedule to Al Ula:

Saturday (local time)

Doha (DOH) to AlUla (ULH) flight number QR1202 departure 08:05 arrival 10:45

AlUla (ULH) to Doha (DOH) flight number QR1203 departure 11:45 arrival 13:55

Thursday (local time)

Doha (DOH) to AlUla (ULH) Flight QR1202 Departure 07:30 Arrival 10:10

AlUla (ULH) to Doha (DOH) flight number QR1203 departure 12:15 arrival 14:25

Flight schedule to Yanbu:

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday (local time)

Doha (DOH) to Yanbu (YNB) flight number QR1216 departure 07:25 arrival 10:15

Yanbu (YNB) to Doha (DOH) flight number QR1217 departure 11:20 arrival 13:40

Flight schedule to Tabuk:

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday (local time)

Doha (DOH) to Tabuk (TUU) flight number QR1220 departure 06:20 arrival 09:20

Tabuk (TUU) to Doha (DOH) flight number QR1221 departure 10:20 arrival 12:40

