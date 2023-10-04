Truck Ban On Al Mazrooah Road From Oct 5

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced that Truck movement will be temporarily prohibited on Al Mazrooah Road, from Al Mazrooah Intersection to Al Masrouhiya Intersection, from October 5 to 9.

Trucks will not be allowed on the road due to the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 races being held from October 6 to 8.

Drivers are advised to follow directional signs and adhere to the specified speed limit.