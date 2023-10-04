Amir Sends Written Message To Saudi Crown Prince

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, pertaining to the strong fraternal ties between the two sisterly countries and avenues to support and reinforce them.
The message was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji, during his meeting on Wednesday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah
