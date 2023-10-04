Boomi Pay-As-You-Go Now Available In AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- BoomiTM , the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Boomi Pay-As-You-Go , a self-serve, pay-as-you-go edition of the Boomi platform , is now available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With a standard monthly fee and usage-based pricing, Boomi Pay-As-You-Go gives AWS customers full access and freedom to explore all services of the award-winning Boomi platform with no annual subscriptions or long-term contracts required. Services within Boomi Pay-As-You-Go include: Integration, API Management, Master Data Hub, Flow, B2B/EDI Management, and Event Streams.

As a low-cost, low risk option for developers, AWS customers now have an opportunity to expedite their digital transformation initiatives by easily integrating and automating data, applications, processes and more, while realizing further cost savings and reduced time on projects. Boomi Pay-As-You-Go provides customers with the freedom to pay only for what they use – an ideal solution for start-up customers and solo developers that previously could not invest in annual contracts but still want to experience the full benefits of an integration platform as a service (iPaaS).

Boomi Pay-As-You-Go Includes:

Robust Connectivity . Unlimited connectivity, integrations, APIs, users, and environments.

Integration . Integration made faster and easier by leveraging a large library of pre-built application connectors and integration recipes to jumpstart integrations.

Master Data Hub . Cleanse, synchronize, and enrich data across the enterprise. Build golden records of any data domain of choice to drive trusted data.

API Management . Design, secure, manage, and scale APIs to effortlessly publish and govern APIs while managing data access on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge.

B2B/EDI Management . Transform the way business is done with trading partners. Streamline partner management using an easy-to-use interface that enables businesses to quickly integrate with partners, suppliers, and vendors to increase supply chain visibility and trading efficiencies.

Event Streams. Create high-performance, scalable, event-driven connections that provide the speed and scalability needed to support the most demanding integration use cases.

“For AWS customers not looking to get locked into monthly subscriptions and annual contracts, Boomi Pay-As-You-Go is the ideal solution, especially for early-stage companies, consultancies, or small businesses with in-house development,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer.“Customers can connect seamlessly to their apps and AWS services like Amazon S3, Amazon SNS, Amazon RDS, and Amazon Redshift to accelerate digital transformation efforts - without an integration platform contract commitment. The beauty of this model is there are no limitations to what customers can build or run on Boomi Pay-As-You-Go.”

Boomi Pay-As-You-Go can be purchased directly in AWS Marketplace or by signing up for Boomi's free trial .

Additional Resources



Learn more about Boomi Pay-As-You-Go

See all Boomi solutions in AWS Marketplace

Learn more about the Boomi platform

Explore the Boomiverse Community Follow Boomi on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi's award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit .

© 2023 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink