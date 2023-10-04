EUR/USD Forecast: Sees Stability On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In the early hours of Tuesday, the EUR/USD exhibited signs of stabilization as the selling pressure eased somewhat.

This development prompts a closer look at whether the 1.05 level will now serve as resistance and, more crucially, whether the market will remain below it. Previously it was an area that mattered quite a bit.

One factor poised to significantly influence the euro's fate is the interest-rate differential in the bond markets. This differential is expected to be the primary driving force behind currency movements. Additionally, the European Union is heading toward a likely recession, casting a shadow over the euro's prospects. The broader concerns about the global economy also exert their influence on this currency pair, as traders often seek refuge in the US dollar during periods of uncertainty.

A recent occurrence of the "death cross," marked by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average falling below the 200-day EMA, has sent a long-term selling signal. Whether this signal will hold or not remains to be seen, but it does raise concerns of potential challenges ahead. Longer-term traders will use this as another sign that we see as far as being negative Risk Management Remains Essential

Given these factors, it appears that shorting the euro on rallies displaying signs of exhaustion is the favored strategy. Currently, buying the euro holds little appeal, unless a substantial breakthrough occurs above the 1.07 level, which could signal a significant shift in attitude, but I won't hold my breath for this to happen at the moment.

Monday's candlestick size suggests a likelihood of further downward movement. However, it's worth noting that the market has experienced persistent selling for some time, and it wouldn't be unreasonable to anticipate an attempt at a more significant bounce eventually. In navigating this uncertain terrain, prudent money management is of paramount importance.

In the end, the euro is grappling with a complex and uncertain landscape. While it has found a temporary respite from selling pressure, the path forward remains unclear. Interest-rate differentials, the looming possibility of a European Union recession, and global economic concerns all weigh heavily on the currency's performance. The "death cross" signal adds an additional layer of caution for traders. For now, shorting the euro during short-term rallies appears to be the favored approach, with a potential shift in perspective if the 1.07 level is convincingly breached. Careful risk management remains essential in these volatile sessions.

