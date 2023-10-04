GBP/USD Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Amid Bearish Trend

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Tuesday's trading session, the GBP/USD initially saw a modest decline, but the prevailing conditions suggest that a short-term bounce could be in the cards.

This potential rebound might lead the market to consolidate around the 1.21 level, possibly even reaching as high as 1.22. However, it's important to note that the overall sentiment in this market remains strongly bearish, with limited prospects for change in the near term.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

One significant development to watch is the crossing of the 50-day Exponential Moving Averag below the 200-day EMA, marking the onset of what traders refer to as the "death cross." This technical signal is typically seen as a negative indicator, prompting many long-term traders to consider it a selling signal. Consequently, algorithmic traders are likely to join the fray, initiating short positions. Nonetheless, it's prudent not to chase the market in its downward trajectory. In other words, it's a“fade the rally” environment going forward, and I think that remains the case for now.

In an alternative scenario, if the market breaks below the bottom of the candlestick, it could pave the way for a move towards the 1.20 level, followed by the 1.1850 level below. The 1.1850 level is expected to garner significant attention and potentially witness substantial profit-taking activity. This market environment is presenting an opportunity to acquire "cheap US dollars," with shorting opportunities emerging when the market exhibits signs of hesitation during rallies Short-term Rallies With Caution

A notable resistance barrier stands at the 1.2350 level, and it is likely to serve as a formidable ceiling in this market. A breakthrough above this level would necessitate a reassessment of the prevailing fundamentals, as it could signal a potential shift in the market dynamics. The most important part of the equation is of course central banks and interest rate movements.

Ultimately, the British pound is currently navigating a landscape marked by a short-term potential bounce within an overarching bearish trend. The emergence of the "death cross" suggests a negative outlook, prompting algorithmic traders to explore short positions. While short-term rallies may occur, they should be approached with caution. Keep in mind that market dynamics can change, and opportunities may arise in the coming days, with the upcoming jobs report on Friday serving as a notable event to watch.

Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Check out the best forex trading company in UK worth using.