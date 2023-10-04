Cat Purring 'Amazingly Similar To Human Snoring'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The observed mechanism of sound production is thus amazingly similar to human snoring, said a statement from the University of Vienna on Wednesday. This is a special technique that singers use to produce deep, rattling sounds.
To come to this conclusion, the team of researchers from the University of Vienna, the Swiss Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (Fibl) and the Czech Palacký University of Olomouc examined surgically removed larynges of cats that had died (due to incurable diseases).
Purring not properly understood
Until now, researchers had assumed that cat purrs were produced by a special mechanism: by a rhythmic tensing and contracting of muscles in the larynx. According to the researchers, this would require constant neuronal input and the corresponding control by the brain.
However, the data from the laboratory experiment show that the larynx of the domestic cat is capable of producing deep tones with purr frequencies without neuronal input or cyclical muscle contractions.
The results of the study are a clear indication that the current understanding of cat purring is incomplete and needs further research, according to the University of Vienna.
