Halal Project To Bring Brazil’S Expertise, Flavors To Anuga

São Paulo – Halal do Brasil Day will be held next Tuesday (10) at the Anuga show (pictured above, the previous edition of the event) in Cologne, Germany; a special day for promoting and showcasing products made in Brazil under Islamic rules. The action is organized by the Halal do Brasil Project, an initiative by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote exports of halal foodstuffs made in Brazil.

In one of the activities the project prepares for the date, chefs Priscila Fiorini and Marina Stroh will present at the ApexBrasil stand a menu of chicken with vegetables cooked in coconut milk, meatballs with cashew nut sauce, açaí with sweetened nuts and coffee. Former Brazilian football player Élber, who played for Bayern Munich club from 1997 to 2003, will be Brazil's poster boy at the event. Anuga is the world's largest food and beverage show. The biennial event is divided into smaller exhibitions of specific categories.

In another action to promote Brazilian products dedicated to Muslim consumers, Halal do Brasil Project representatives will present their mission and activities at the Global Halal Conference, one of Anuga's special events, on Monday (9).

“Anuga is the biggest food and beverage show in the world; it is a showcase. It covers all markets, is vibrant, and receives an audience looking for halal products. Our idea is to draw [visitors'] attention to halal goods made with Brazilian ingredients. Not even Anuga itself knew Brazil had halal products other than animal protein,” said the International Projects manager of the ABCC, Fernanda Dantas. In 2021, the event received 70,000 visitors from 169 countries.

Despite having a small Muslim population, Brazil is a major producer and exporter of halal protein. Among the main consumers of halal products are nations in the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, and parts of Europe. In addition to promoting Brazilian products, the project encourages participating companies to adjust to halal production standards and obtain certification for at least part of their portfolio to access Muslim markets.

The Halal do Brasil Project was launched in 2022. This year, its schedule included actions in Malaysia, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, among other countries. Brazilian animal protein lobbies ABPA and ABIEC will also participate in Halal do Brasil Day.

