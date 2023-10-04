Servescape, Landscape Digital Marketplace, Expands Services To Greenville, SC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beginning October 7th, ServeScape will begin offering plant delivery and Plant Nerd AI to the Greenville market

ServeScape, the Atlanta-based farm-to-landscape online marketplace, is expanding delivery to serve the Greenville, SC market beginning Saturday, October 7th. ServeScape will provide Greenville customers home delivery of ServeScape's large plant inventory, as well as access to its pioneering Plant Nerd AI tool.

Launched in 2020, ServeScape identified the need to connect underutilized horticultural farms to local Atlanta homeowners and residential landscapers. Since its launch, ServeScape has made over 10,000 plant deliveries in Georgia.

"We are thrilled to connect the South's greatest plant growers with Upstate South Carolina. From inspiration to installation, Greenville area residents will now have the opportunity to create beautiful and resilient landscapes," said Mario Cambardella, founder and CEO of ServeScape.

With ServeScape's user-friendly online marketplace, customers order from a large selection of locally-grown plants sourced from southern horticultural farms. Those plants are then swiftly and conveniently delivered to a customer's front door by the ServeScape team in a week's time.

With the expansion into Greenville, customers will also have access to ServeScape's proprietary tool Plant Nerd AI, which provides expert information for residential landscaping needs. Useful to both beginner and seasoned gardeners, Plant Nerd AI is equipped with knowledge from decades of horticultural research to help customers create and maintain a beautiful and thriving landscape.

"In just a few years time, ServeScape has rapidly grown in the greater Atlanta market, providing both plant delivery and landscape installation to our customers," said Cambardella. "We plan to spread 'plant joy' into Greenville and share our inventory of the south's best plants."

Launched in March 2020, ServeScape is a farm-to-your-landscape digital marketplace of local plants and landscape supplies, as well as a curated marketplace for landscape design and installation contractors. Since its inception, ServeScape has delivered plants to over 10,000 customers in the Atlanta area. To learn more about ServeScape, visit . To learn more about Plant Nerd AI, visit .

