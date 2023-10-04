Elísabet G. Björnsdóttir Appointed CRO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elísabet G. Björnsdóttir has been appointed chief risk officer and will join the bank's executive committee.

Elisabet has been with Kvika bank since 2021, where she led the bank's market funding. Elisabet's prior work experience includes working at J.P. Morgan where she worked for ten years in risk management, first in New York managing the bank's market- and counterparty risk, and later in London where she managed a trading book with credit default swaps and syndicated loans. Upon returning home in 2017, Elísabet joined Landsbankinn's treasury department before moving to Kvika.

Elísabet is a financial engineer and completed her master's degree at Cornell University in 2008 and a B.Sc. degree in civil engineering from the University of Iceland in addition to having completed a degree in securities trading and diploma studies as an authorized board member.