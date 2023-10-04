Venous Stents Market Predicted To Reach $2.44 Billion By 2032 With 8.5% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global venous stents market was valued at US$ 1.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.44 billion by 2032, growing at an 8.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from 2022 to 2032.

The venous stents market plays a critical role in the realm of medical devices, offering innovative solutions for treating venous diseases and disorders. This comprehensive overview delves into the significance of venous stents, their applications in healthcare, and their increasing importance in addressing venous-related medical conditions.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Venous Stents Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the venous stents market are shaped by various factors, including demographic shifts, advancements in medical technology, and the prevalence of venous diseases. Venous stents, which are small metal or polymer tubes, are designed to open and support veins affected by conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

One of the driving forces behind the market's growth is the rising incidence of venous disorders, attributed in part to the aging population and sedentary lifestyles. As more individuals seek medical treatment for venous-related conditions, the demand for venous stents has surged. Additionally, medical innovations, such as minimally invasive procedures and improved stent designs, have further propelled market dynamics.

Venous Stents Market Opportunities

The venous stents market presents ample opportunities for both established medical device manufacturers and emerging players in the healthcare industry. As awareness of venous diseases and disorders continues to increase, there is a growing need for innovative treatment options like venous stents.

Furthermore, the market benefits from advancements in materials and design technologies, which enhance the performance and durability of venous stents. This opens doors for innovation and product development, creating opportunities for manufacturers to introduce new, more effective stent solutions to the market.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



Becton, Dickinson Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Gore Medical

Jotec GmbH OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

The United States currently maintains its dominance in the North American venous stents market, primarily owing to the presence of major corporations utilizing cutting-edge medical technologies in stent manufacturing, contributing to a larger market share.

Furthermore, a well-established healthcare infrastructure and substantial government investments in the healthcare sector play pivotal roles in driving the growth of the venous stents market. Supportive government policies and a surge in research collaboration agreements are expected to further bolster the demand for venous stents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June 2022, an estimated 900,000 individuals in the United States may be affected by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) annually. Moreover, it is noteworthy that a significant percentage, ranging from one-third to fifty percent, of patients who undergo a DVT episode may encounter long-term effects, including edema, pain, discoloration, and scaling in the affected leg, a factor contributing to the sustained demand for venous stents.

Venous Stents Market Demand

The global prevalence of chronic symptomatic venous diseases, including conditions like deep vein thrombosis and upper extremity venous thrombosis, is on the rise. Research indicates that these conditions affect a substantial portion of the population, leading to an increased demand for leg vein stent surgeries and venous stent systems. In addition to venous diseases, the incidence of cardiovascular disorders, such as coronary artery disease and hypertension, is also increasing, especially among the elderly population. This escalating health concern is driving the demand for minimally-invasive procedures like angioplasty and the adoption of high-quality drug-eluting venous stents to improve patient outcomes. Obesity is identified as a significant risk factor for heart diseases, emphasizing the importance of weight management in cardiovascular disease prevention. These factors collectively contribute to the growing sales of venous stents in the global healthcare market.

Challenges are Faced by Venous Stents Market

Strict regulatory protocols for medical device approvals by regulatory authorities are anticipated to impede the production of venous stents. Recent instances of adverse patient outcomes have led to the recall of various venous procedure devices from the market. For instance, Vascular Solutions Inc. recalled about 7,000 units of their venture catheters in 2017 due to potential material defects. To mitigate such risks, top medical device manufacturers conduct extensive testing, which shortens the effective shelf life of these critical surgical tools, constraining the long-term growth prospects of venous stents.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the venous stent industry are focusing their efforts on introducing advanced stent models and driving technological innovations to spur sales growth.

Medtronic's“Abre venous self-expanding stent system” received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2020 for the treatment of symptomatic deep venous obstruction, also known as iliofemoral venous outflow obstruction.

Cordis made significant strides in March 2022 with the FDA approval of its“S.M.A.R.T. RADIANZ Vascular Stent System,” a self-expanding stent specially designed for radial peripheral procedures. This system streamlines the accurate and efficient insertion of stents in the superficial femoral (SFA) and iliac arteries. Such innovations in the competitive landscape are poised to drive the adoption of venous stents.

Key Segments of Venous Stents Industry Research



By Application :



Leg



Chest



Abdomen

Arm

By Disease Indication :



Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis



Post Thrombotic Syndrome



May-Thurner Syndrome

Hemodialysis/Arteriovenous Fistulae

By Technology :



Iliac Vein Stent Technologies

Wallstent Technologies

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The venous stents market is a crucial segment of the medical device industry, offering innovative solutions for addressing venous-related medical conditions. As the prevalence of venous diseases continues to rise, the demand for venous stents is expected to grow steadily. The dynamics of supply and demand, coupled with advancements in medical technology and materials science, ensure that venous stents will remain a focal point in the healthcare landscape, providing effective treatment options for patients with venous disorders.

About Fact:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: