Air Purifier Market To Expand At A 10% CAGR Through 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) From 2022 to 2032, the Air Purifier Market is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR, reaching USD 20 billion from USD 7.71 billion.

The air purifier market plays a pivotal role in the quest for cleaner and healthier indoor air quality. HEPA filtration air purifiers are in high demand, followed by activated carbon filter and UV-based purifiers. The global market sees increased interest in activated carbon and ionic filter air purifiers, with commercial sectors showing the most significant uptake, and residential and industrial segments also experiencing impressive growth.

Air Purifier Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the air purifier market are influenced by an array of factors, ranging from increasing awareness of indoor air pollution to technological advancements in air purification technology. Air purifiers, designed to remove airborne pollutants and contaminants, have become indispensable in homes, offices, healthcare facilities, and various other settings.

One of the driving forces behind the market's growth is the rising concern over air quality and its impact on health. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to air purifiers to mitigate the health risks associated with indoor air pollution, allergens, and respiratory illnesses. Technological innovations, such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and UV-C sterilization, have further propelled market dynamics.

Air Purifier Market Demand

Elevated environmental pollution concerns are driving a surge in demand for air purifiers worldwide. Rapid globalization has led to extensive infrastructure development, causing increased pollution through deforestation and heightened particulate matter emissions from air conditioners in residential and commercial buildings. To combat this, advanced technologies like ultraviolet (UV) LEDs and photocatalytic innovations are gaining prominence, breaking down pathogens and irritants. Startups in the air purifier market are utilizing crowd-funding methods to launch their models successfully. Additionally, the integration of air quality sensors benefits device manufacturers by measuring viral transmission and mold risk, aligning with the shared goal of reducing indoor air pollutants. This technology is often referred to as UV germicidal irradiation, or UVGI air purifiers.

Increasing concerns about indoor and outdoor air quality throughout the United States are driving the demand for air purifiers, with expectations of surpassing the US$ 4 billion mark in the near future. The deterioration of air quality, exacerbated by frequent wildfires in several states, is further hastening the adoption of air purifiers.

Estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicate that over 70 million tons of pollutants were released into the atmosphere in the United States. This alarming level of pollution has led to a surge in diseases like asthma, prompting the widespread adoption of air purifiers in industrial, residential, and commercial settings.

Air Purifier Market Opportunities

The air purifier market presents numerous opportunities for both established manufacturers and emerging players in the air purification industry. As global awareness of air quality issues continues to grow, there is a burgeoning demand for efficient and innovative air purifiers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Furthermore, advancements in air purification technology, such as smart air purifiers and IoT integration, create opportunities for innovation and product development. As consumers seek more integrated and connected solutions, manufacturers can capitalize on these trends to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Challenges Faced by Air Purifier Market

Global defense expenditure has been on the decline, primarily attributed to reductions in defense budgets by major defense spending nations. Notably, the United States, the world's leading defense spender, accounting for nearly 40.0% of the global defense expenditure, has played a significant role in this trend.

The U.S. government's announcement of defense spending cuts until 2022 has reverberated across the global defense equipment manufacturing market. This development has the potential to adversely impact the demand for air purifiers within the military end-use industry.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the Air Purifier industry, leading players employ various expansion strategies, including new product launches, collaborations with existing manufacturers, and mergers and acquisitions.

Recent noteworthy developments in this sector include:

In April 2022, Israel's Aura Air introduced its smart air management platform in India, establishing an India arm in Chennai. The company is actively building a customer base, targeting both individuals and enterprises. While the products are currently manufactured in Israel, Aura Air is considering local manufacturing options in India for the long term. Aura Air purifiers are equipped to detect, capture, and eliminate 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mold, and particles as small as 0.3 microns. These IoT-enabled devices connect to mobile phones and provide real-time updates on indoor and outdoor air quality based on factors like VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), CO2 (Carbon Dioxide), CO (Carbon Monoxide), and fine particulate matter levels.In April 2020, Daikin Industries Ltd. made a $2 million investment in the U.S.-based startup Locix Inc. This strategic investment aimed to leverage Locix's spatial intelligence solutions to enhance Daikin's air conditioning solutions business.

The air purifier market is a critical component of efforts to combat indoor air pollution and enhance indoor air quality. As awareness of air quality issues and health concerns continues to rise, the demand for air purifiers is poised for sustained growth. The dynamics of supply and demand, coupled with technological advancements and consumer preferences, ensure that air purifiers will remain integral to creating cleaner and healthier indoor environments for years to come.

