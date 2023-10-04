Disaster Risk & Assessment Operations Creating Huge Opportunity For Drone Industry - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – October 4, 2023 – FinancialNewsMedia News Commentary – If it seems that drones are being used in more public, private and military uses... its because they are! Disaster risk and assessment markets are growing rapidly across the globe. Safety drones present a significant market opportunity in search and rescue operations. These drones can be deployed quickly to locate missing persons in various terrains, including remote wilderness areas and disaster-stricken regions. The ability of safety drones to cover large areas rapidly and provide real-time video feeds enhances the chances of locating and rescuing individuals in distress. With the increasing demand for efficient search and rescue capabilities, safety drones offer a valuable solution to save lives and mitigate risks. According to a report from Coherent Market Insights the Global Safety and Security Drones Market was valued at US$ 1,570 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5,886.4 Mn by 2030, exhibiting CAGR of 18.1% between 2023 and 2030. The report said:“Safety and security drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) that are designed and utilized for applications focused on enhancing safety measures and protecting assets and individuals. These drones are equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and technology to support tasks related to public safety, emergency response, surveillance, and threat detection. The primary objective of safety and security drones is to provide situational awareness, aid in critical decision-making, and proactively address potential risks and security threats in various settings, including disaster management, infrastructure inspection, law enforcement, and industrial security. The safety and security drones market encompasses the manufacturing, distribution, and deployment of these specialized UAVs, catering to the needs of government agencies, private enterprises, and organizations seeking efficient and innovative solutions to bolster safety and security measures.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH).





The report continued:“The primary driver for safety drones is the increasing focus on public safety. Safety drones play a crucial role in various applications, including search and rescue operations, firefighting, disaster response, and accident investigation. Their ability to access hard-to-reach or hazardous areas and provide real-time situational awareness makes them invaluable tools for first responders and emergency services. Global safety and security drones market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2023–2030). The market growth is majorly attributed to increasing adoption of drones in different applications such as defense, government, and land in the industrial sector. Moreover, favorable rules regulations for safety and security drones are expected to propel demand for safety and security drones across the globe.”





Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO ) (CSE: DPRO ) BREAKING NEWS: Draganfly to Address United Nations Expert Gathering on Emerging Technologies for Disaster Risk Reduction – Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell will provide expertise and insights into how Draganfly's drone technology has enhanced disaster management efforts – Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce that its president and CEO, Cameron Chell, will be presenting at an upcoming Webinar on“Disaster Risk Reduction in the Digital Transformation Age: Leveraging emerging technologies” on October 13, 2023, coinciding with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.





This event is jointly organized by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) as part of ITU's webinar series on digital transformation . It focuses on the transformative ability of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), digital twin, and the metaverse and their use in disaster management. This event will explore how these technological innovations can be used to mitigate and respond to natural hazards and disasters effectively.





Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, will share expertise and insights on how Draganfly's drone technology has played a role in improving disaster management efforts, particularly in response to floods and wildfires. Draganfly's UAV platforms have bolstered disaster risk reduction by swiftly conducting aerial assessments, aiding in survivor search and rescue operations, mapping, and surveying tasks, and offering wildfire services, especially during hot and dry seasons.





Mr. Chell will join a distinguished group of speakers from diverse sectors, including representatives from the private sector (Microsoft), academia (University of Giessen), government (City of Tampere) and research institutions (IWMI). Each speaker will address a range of topics related to the intersection of technology and disaster risk reduction.





“I'm thrilled to have been asked to share some of our experiences on emerging technologies for disaster risk reduction,” stated Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly. He added,“Draganfly brings experience Integrating drone technology into disaster management. I'm eager to present real-world use cases that underscore the substantial contributions and exciting future that Drones and Draganfly can help provide to the world.” CONTINUED ... Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at:





Other recent developments in the markets of note include:





Infosys (INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced that they have expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions.





The broadened alliance will bring the NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz – an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using generative AI technologies. Through the integration, Infosys will create offerings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into their businesses.





CAZ Investments (“CAZ”), a Houston-based investment manager, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) (“Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, recently announced a 5-year partnership for Palantir to provide its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in support of CAZ's growth and innovation.





Palantir will provide CAZ with AI-powered solutions to accelerate partner onboarding and augment investment managers' work with generative AI. The use of Palantir's software aims to help CAZ automatically scale operations and meet growing demand.





AIP will offer CAZ executives a next-best action system to identify and recommend opportunities or content to improve retention and service to its partners, among other use cases, allowing it to provide differentiated investment services to its partners as it embarks on a crucial expansion period.





KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently announced an increase in the quarterly dividend level to $1.45 per share from $1.30 per share, the fourteenth consecutive annual increase in the quarterly dividend level for KLA. The declaration and payment of future dividends is subject to the Board's discretion and will depend on financial and legal requirements and other considerations. The Company is also announcing authorization from the Board of Directors to repurchase up to $2 billion of the Company's common stock. This is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization, which had approximately $1.6 billion remaining as of Aug. 31, 2023.





Repurchases can be made using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, or otherwise, all in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations. The repurchase programs do not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the repurchase programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.





Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) – the largest single provider of artificial intelligence services for the Federal government – recently announced that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, has made a strategic investment in HiddenLayer, a security platform that safeguards machine learning (ML) models. This investment strengthens and expands Booz Allen's tenured Adversarial AI capabilities, including those developed for the Department of Defense and intelligence clients, and will further accelerate secure adoption of enterprise AI solutions to keep pace with emerging national security threats as well as rising consumer expectations.





“Every AI-enabled solution should be assessed for risk and appropriately protected from adversarial attacks – especially as the government looks to deploy AI capabilities in increasingly important applications,” said Matt Keating, leader of Booz Allen's Adversarial AI portfolio.“Our clients operate in complex environments that require AI models be highly specialized, rapidly deployable, and secure. The HiddenLayer investment by Booz Allen Ventures better positions us to integrate startup, commercial, and open source innovation to rapidly augment our existing capabilities. Ultimately, allowing us to more quickly and confidently delivery robust AI capability to our clients – and the country at large.”





