UFC Youth League Leader In Trouble

(MENAFN- The Post) UNITED For Change (UFC) has summoned its youth league secretary general, John Mosothoane, to explain why he should not be expelled from the party for insubordination.





Mosothoane is accused of holding a press conference without the national executive committee's approval where he announced a position that was contrary to the party's.





He is also accused of attending a meeting of opposition leaders at the Basotho National Party (BNP) Centre where he took part in criticising the government.

The executive committee again accuses him of writing a solidarity letter urging the government to facilitate the safe return of Lerotholi Polytechnic students who had sought asylum in South Africa last month.





The party called him for a disciplinary hearing over the weekend but he allegedly did not attend.

His show cause letter states that the NEC is worried about Mosothoane's failure to attend the disciplinary hearing without providing reasons for not attending.





“Our investigations have also unearthed that your membership has expired in the party,” the letter reads.





They added that by attending the opposition party press conference that was called to ridicule the government Mosothoane violated section 10.6 of the UFC's constitution.





“You went there without a directive,” he was told.





He has also been instructed to respond before this Sunday or else he would be regarded as having expelled himself from the party.

Moshoeshoe told thepost last night that the letter is just a sign of infighting in the party.





“I know they hate me for publicly supporting our MP Mohlominyane Tota,” Moshoeshoe said.





He said that the infighting in the party intensified after Tota voted with the opposition in parliament.

He denied defying call by the party to attend the committee's disciplinary hearing.





“I went there, but there was no one, so I left,” he said.





He added that it is not true that he wrote a press statement on Lerotholi students without the committee's knowledge.





“I was given a letterhead by them, and now that they do not like me, they want to kick me out,” he said.





He said that he attended the opposition parties' press conference through the invitation by the deputy leader, Mohlominyane Tota.

He said the UFC leadership seems confused as they sometimes claim the party does not have a youth league anymore.





“They say things depending on what outcome they are hoping for,” he said.





He said he will soon respond to the letter because he committed no offence.





Nkheli Liphoto