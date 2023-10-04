EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

04.10.2023 / 12:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule Woking, UK, October 4, 2023 – Linde (NYSE: LIN) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results by 06:00 EDT/midday CEST on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode. Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292

Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 000 0105

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970

Access code: 6877110



Live webcast (listen-only)



Web replay



Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on

Thursday, October 26, 2023, at:





The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at .

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit Contacts:









Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email:



Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email:













04.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Linde plc Forge, 43 Church Street West GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey United Kingdom Phone: +1-203-837-2210 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: IE000S9YS762 Listed: NYSE EQS News ID: 1740439



End of News EQS News Service