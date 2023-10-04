EQS-News: 029 Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

029 Group SE: Publication of the Half-year 2023 Report

Berlin, 4th October 2023. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, published its Half-Year 2023 Report. Despite challenging macroeconomic headwinds, 029 Group SE generally saw a solid operating performance from the majority of its portfolio companies: Limestone Capital achieved remarkable revenue growth and important milestones. Emerald Stay successfully secured funding for portfolio expansion and entered the ultra-luxury segment, expanding its market presence. TRIP emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the UK's CBD drinks market, gaining a substantial market share.

Overall, 029 Group SE maintains its positive outlook despite the dynamic nature of funding markets and reaffirms its full-year forecast. The 2023 half-year report can be accessed via our website here:

About 029 Group SE 029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany. Further Information:

