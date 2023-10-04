(MENAFN- KNN India) Confederation of Indian Textile Industry Elects Rakesh Mehra As Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 4 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has elected Rakesh Mehra as Chairman for two consecutive years along with its newly reconstituted committee of CITI.

The election was held at the 65th

Annual General Meeting (AGM) through video conferencing.







Ashwin Chandran has been elected as Deputy Chairman, CITI and Dinesh Nolkha as Vice Chairman from 2023-2025.

Taking over the chairmanship Rakesh Mehra expressed his commitment to work together towards collaborative and inclusive initiatives for the growth of the entire textile sector

He is a Chartered Accountant and serves as the Chairman of Banswara Syntex Limited (BSL), an integrated textile manufacturer & exporter of yarns, fabrics, and garments, having a turnover of Rs 1,400 crore.

Mehra joined BSL in 1986 and was one of the pioneers in developing the export of Man Made Textiles out of India. He has to his credit the opening up of the fabric export business to the UK and the Yarn Export Business to Turkey.

He was elected Chairman of The Synthetic & Rayon Textile Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) for two terms. He was President of Indian Spinners' Association (ISA), and Deputy Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

(KNN Bureau)