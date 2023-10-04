(MENAFN- KNN India) Cogoport & IIM Amritsar Introduce PG Course for Global Logistics & Freight Mgt

Amritsar, Oct 4 (KNN) Cogoport, a global trade platform and IIM Amritsar on Tuesday announced the commencement of its first batch of candidates for the Post-Graduate Certificate Program in Global Logistics and Freight Management.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Hrishikesh Kulkarni, Chief Operation Officer at Cogoport, and Sachin Mehra, Chief Financial Officer at Cogoport.







The Post Graduate Certificate Program represents a pioneering initiative by a company in the field of international logistics and global supply chain, as per the company's statement.

It aims to provide comprehensive management training, equipping participants with foundational knowledge and practical skills required to excel in this dynamic industry.

The program fee is Rs 5 lakh and students fr0m special backgrounds can apply and qualify for up to 100% scholarship, contingent upon their success in the company-conducted interview, in performance test and in previous work stints.

Prof. Mahima Gupta, Dean of Academics and Programs at IIM Amritsar, Professor Harpreet Kaur, Program Director, and Anamika Singh, Marketing Director at Cogoport were also present.

A hallmark feature of this program is a three-month internship hosted at Cogoport, offering students an invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on experience and address real-life challenges.

Graduates of the program will receive preferential consideration when applying for positions at Cogoport and across the industry. Additionally, selected candidates will have the unique prospect of exploring international job opportunities with Cogoport in countries like Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, thereby expanding their horizons within the international logistics sector.

Commenting on the program, Hrishikesh Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer at Cogoport said,“International trade is an intricate field that demands a specific skill set to navigate successfully. By collaborating with IIM-Amritsar, a renowned institution and expert in supply chain and logistics, this special program aims to offer a unique curriculum that imparts an in-depth understanding of global supply chain operations and management. It is designed not only to impart theoretical knowledge but also to provide practical exposure and foster the development of industry-relevant skills. The extensive executive network and alumni base of IIM-Amritsar will open doors to continuous placement opportunities for our students.”

Professor Prof. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM Amritsar commented,“According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global merchandise trade volume is expected to increase to 3.2% in the year 2024, after emerging fr0m the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine War. The exports and imports in the Asian market is expected to be 4.7% and 5.2%, respectively, well above the global average. In the future, this trend will likely increase further, and efficient management of global logistics and supply chain will be the need of the hour. This program is designed to create capable employees to handle these tough challenges."

The curriculum is rich and comprehensive, featuring critical modules like Global Supply Chain Finance, Processes & Operations in International Trade, Strategic Outsourcing & Vendor Management, Logistics Management & Inventory Planning, Industry 4.0 Application in Supply Chain, Fundamentals of Supply Chain Management, and International Logistics.

These modules ensure that students gain a holistic understanding of the logistics sector, preparing them for success across diverse sectors. Moreover, IIM Amritsar employs case study techniques and in-class simulations to enhance the clarity of complex concepts.

(KNN Bureau)