Eight-Day Long East Himalayan Trade Fair Underway In Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 4 (KNN) The thirteen edition of the Himalayan Trade Fair is underway at the Assam Engineering Institute Playground in Chandmari, Guwahati till October 8.

The eight-day long fair was inaugurated by State Commerce and Industry Minister Bimal Borah on Monday. The event is being hosted by India Trade Promotion Organization in association with Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Assam.







Speaking at the opening ceremony, Borah had emphasized on the significance of trade and commerce in the region and its role in promoting economic growth. He encouraged the participating exhibitors to take full advantage of government schemes, such as the recently launched PM Vishkarma Scheme, to further promote trade and entrepreneurship in the region.

There are over 150 companies who are participating in the fair, displaying a wide range of products like textile, handicraft, food items, gardening tools and special items from Haryana and J&K.

The fair is also featuring engaging activities such as B2B meetings, Cultural programs, nukkad nataks, painting competitions, and magical shows, adding to the overall entertainment value.

As per reports, the honey derived from various plant extracts, leather products, and glass handicrafts and toys from Haryana, as well as saffron and textile products from Jammu & Kashmir, is receiving special attention at the fair.

One of the highlights of the trade fair is the Taxpayer Lounge set up by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which provided valuable information on income tax and educated the public on tax-related matters.

