Nexdigm Enhances Capabilities In Professional Services With The Addition Of Bimal Tanna

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bimal Tanna , a Chartered Accountant and seasoned veteran with over 35 years of experience joins accounting and consulting firm Nexdigm as Senior Global Business Advisor with a specific focus on Professional Services.



Bimal Tanna, Senior Global Business Advisor, Nexdigm





Bimal will play a key role in the coaching and mentoring of the leadership team and assist management in the development of key initiatives with a special emphasis on Professional Services .





Bimal has worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt. Ltd. (PwC) in India for over two and a half decades where he had served on the Board of Directors, was part of the India Leadership Team, and had led the critical Partner Affairs function. He was also a Partner at Bansi S. Mehta & Co. for over a decade prior to joining PwC India. Bimal is an Independent Director on the Board of Directors of Jio Financial Services Limited and certain other companies.





“Bimal's extensive experience working with multinational companies from diverse sectors combined with his long-term vision, critical thinking, and robust decision-making will help us improve operational capabilities and service delivery while providing strategic and operational roadmaps to achieve our goals,” said Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson, Nexdigm .





About Nexdigm

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing our multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Services and Professional Services, we provide our customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions, navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with our plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is our commitment to Think Next .