London's Courtauld Gallery Closes After 'Tragic Event' Leads To Fatality

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Courtauld Gallery in London has closed after“a tragic event” led to a fatality in the premises of the institution yesterday (3 October).

“The police are not treating the event as suspicious,” the gallery said in a statement published on their website and social media feeds. A spokesperson for the gallery said they were unable to provide more information at this time.

The gallery, housed in Somerset House on the Strand, will remain closed until Friday 6 October.

The Courtauld's full statement reads:“Due to an incident yesterday, The Courtauld Gallery is closed and will reopen Friday, 6 October.

“Yesterday afternoon, a tragic event occurred at The Courtauld Gallery premises that led to a fatality. The police are not treating the event as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“In light of the incident, the Gallery will be closed today and tomorrow, and will reopen to the public on Friday 6 October.”

The incident took place four days after the gallery unveiled an exhibition of work by the British artist Claudette Johnson, one of the founding members of the Black British Arts Movement. The gallery are accepting requests for visitors to rebook their tickets or request a refund.